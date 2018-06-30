Dhadak promotions: Janhvi Kapoor’s boho style failed to hit the mark

Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor’s latest style file. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express) Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor’s latest style file. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express)

Janhvi Kapoor, who is busy with the promotions of her debut film Dhadak, has mostly turned up in stunning ethnic wears for the events. Right from her easy-breezy ivory lehenga to her white anarkali with intricate floral embroidery on it, the 21-year-old has left us impressed with most of her sartorial choices. But every fashionista has their share of fashion faux pas and this time it was Kapoor.

Dressed in a pair of bell bottoms teamed with a kurta from Jodi, Kapoor left us disappointed. The hand-blocked printed pomegranate longline overlay with its multiple prints is way too much for us. We think she could have chosen a better option. Styled by Priyanka Kapadia, she accessorised her outfit with a stack of silver bracelets and jhumkas from Silver House.

Unlike her ensemble, we couldn’t find any fault with her make-up and hairdo. Artist Vardan Nayak went for a neutral make-up palette with light smokey eyes and glossy lips while hairstylist Ayesha DeVitre styled her hair in a textured wavy manner.

Prior to this, Kapoor was spotted in a pink and red printed ethnic pantsuit from Anushka Khanna, which too left us disappointed. The funky pick with a trumpet tiered sleeve style and a belt design had graphic prints on it that made the outfit too confusing. The colour-blocked theme looked gaudy. Stylist Priyanka Kapadia accessorised the look with giant metallic loops that were the only saving grace of the look, we felt. Kapoor rounded out her look with nude make-up, neutral lips and hair parted in the centre.

What do you think about Kapoor’s latest style statement? Let us know in the comments section below.

