Dhadak promotions: Janhvi Kapoor’s romance with pastels is captivating

Janhvi Kapoor in Punit Balana (L) or Surily Goel (R): Which one’s your pick? (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/Indian Express) Janhvi Kapoor in Punit Balana (L) or Surily Goel (R): Which one’s your pick? (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/Indian Express)

Whenever it comes to ethnic wear goals, Janhvi Kapoor mostly has something to offer. Be it her anarkalis or lehengas, the newbie knows how to make heads turn. Carrying forward her fashionable streak, the actor was recently spotted promoting her debut film, Dhadak clad in easy-breezy, summer-friendly outfits.

While promoting the movie on the show India’s Best Dramebaaz, the 21-year-old opted for a custom-made floral print skirt featuring tassels that was styled with a high-neck baby pink top, both from Punit Balana. Stylist Tanya Ghavri accessorised her outfit with a pair of jhumkas that added a touch of glam to her look. Hairstylist Ayesha DeVitre styled her hair with a braid across her crown, pulled back from her face, while make-up artist Vardan Nayak went for a dewy sheen with glossy lips and light smokey eyes.

While attending another event for the promotions, the millennial was dressed in a ruffled skirt teamed with a printed, square neck crop top from designer Surily Goel’s latest collection. We love the way Ghavri accessorised the summer-y outfit with a pair of statement earrings, thus adding an interesting element to her look. A neutral make-up palette with pink lips and hair styled in a sleek manner gave finishing touches to her look.

