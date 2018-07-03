Dhadak promotions: Janhvi Kapoor and her romance with ethnic wear

Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor’s style file during Dhadak promotions. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express) Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor’s style file during Dhadak promotions. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express)

Janhvi Kapoor, who is busy with the promotions of her debut film, Dhadak along with Ishan Khatter has been spotted in traditional ensembles on more occasions than one. From anarkalis and lehengas to ethnic pantsuits, the actor has shown us various ways to wear easy-breezy, summer-friendly ensembles. While we might not be fond of all, some of them are actually drool-worthy. Let’s take a look at all the outfits the millennial donned during her movie promotions.

The 21-year-old left us disappointed as she opted for an ice-blue print dress with geometric patterns designed by Ritika Mirchandani, which she teamed with a matching jacket. Strappy stilletos and statement silver earrings rounded out the look. Although we love the soft curls, the ensemble does look a bit drab and she could have done better.

Dressed in a pair of bell bottoms teamed with a kurta from Jodi, Kapoor once again failed to hit the mark. The hand-blocked printed pomegranate longline overlay with its multiple prints is way too much for us. Styled by Priyanka Kapadia, she accessorised her outfit with a stack of silver bracelets and jhumkas from Silver House.

Unlike her ensemble, we couldn’t find any fault with her make-up and hairdo. Artist Vardan Nayak went for a neutral make-up palette with light smokey eyes and glossy lips while hairstylist Ayesha DeVitre styled her hair in a textured wavy manner.

For a part of the promotions, the starlet stepped out in a rambunctious printed pink and red pantsuit from Anushka Khanna. The funky pick with a trumpet tiered sleeve style and a belt design at the waist is a disappointment. While the graphic prints make the outfit too confusing, the colour-blocked theme looks gaudy.

Stylist Priyanka Kapadia accessorised the look with giant metallic loops that were the only saving grace. Kapoor rounded it out with nude make-up, neutral lips and hair parted in the centre.

While attending the song launch of Zingaat, the newbie picked an ivory, floral printed lehenga that she teamed with a matching halter neck blouse. We like how she skipped the dupatta and gave it a casual touch. She seemed comfortable in the attire that she styled with a pair of mojris but later switched to special Zingaat sandals.

For the make-up, she went for dewy tones with pink lips and styled her hair in soft waves with braids across her crown.

Janhvi Kapoor during Dhadak promotions. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Janhvi Kapoor during Dhadak promotions. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Janhvi Kapoor with Ishan Khatter during Dhadak promotions. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Janhvi Kapoor with Ishan Khatter during Dhadak promotions. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

While attending the song launch of Dhadak in Jaipur, she picked a pretty white anarkali from Sukriti and Akriti. Featuring an intricate embroidery of vibrant floral patterns at the bodice and the hem, we think the outfit was breezy and catchy enough for the soaring temperatures of the Pink City. To add some glamour quotient, stylist Tanya Ghavri accessorised her outfit with a pair of statement earrings from Amrapali Jewels and rings from Azotiique.

With winged eyeliner, nude lips and prominent brows, the actor rounded out her look well and we think the side braids she sported looked charming.

Janhvi Kapoor was clad in a Sukriti and Aakriti anarkali. (Source: APH Images) Janhvi Kapoor was clad in a Sukriti and Aakriti anarkali. (Source: APH Images)

Janhvi Kapoor accessorised her breezy look with statement earrings. (Source: APH Images) Janhvi Kapoor accessorised her breezy look with statement earrings. (Source: APH Images)

The actor stepped out in another traditional avatar for Dhadak promotions, wherein she looked lovely in a sunshine yellow tulle anarkali with a matching jacket from Anushree Reddy. Accessorising with silver jhumkis from Minerali Store, the actor had rounded out her look with dewy make-up and pink lips.

What do you think about Kapoor’s ethnic style? Let us know in the comments section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd