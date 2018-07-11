Dhadak promotions: Janhvi Kapoor in this Manish Malhotra lehenga is a sheer delight

Madhuri Dixit and Janhvi Kapoor make for a pretty picture on the sets of Dance Deewane. (Source: File Photo) Madhuri Dixit and Janhvi Kapoor make for a pretty picture on the sets of Dance Deewane. (Source: File Photo)

In the recent past, Janhvi Kapoor’s ethnic choices have mostly left us impressed. The debutant, who is on a promotional spree for her upcoming film Dhadak was recently spotted in a white lehenga teamed with an embellished choli.

The actor looked lovely in it while attending the sets of Dance Deewane and we like how she kept her accessories minimal, keeping in mind the heavy embroidery on her outfit. A pair of statement earrings and a nude make-up palette with glossy lips and a wavy hairdo gave finishing touches to her look.

Janhvi Kapoor on the sets of Dance Deewane. (Source: File Photo) Janhvi Kapoor on the sets of Dance Deewane. (Source: File Photo)

Janhvi Kapoor along with Ishaan Khatter on the sets of Dance Deewane. (Source: File Photo) Janhvi Kapoor along with Ishaan Khatter on the sets of Dance Deewane. (Source: File Photo)

Meanwhile, Ishaan Khatter opted for a pair of distressed jeans teamed with a black tee. He further added a pop of colour by teaming it with a red shiny jacket.

Madhuri Dixit, who is a judge on the show, looked lovely in a navy blue embellished sari teamed with a matching sleeveless blouse. She further accessorised her outfit with a pair of silver jhumkas and a matching kada. A nude make-up palette with well-defined eyes and red lips completed her look.

Janhvi Kapoor along with Madhuri Dixit on the sets of Dance Deewane. (Source: File Photo) Janhvi Kapoor along with Madhuri Dixit on the sets of Dance Deewane. (Source: File Photo)

Madhuri Dixit with Dhadak actors. (Source: File Photo) Madhuri Dixit with Dhadak actors. (Source: File Photo)

