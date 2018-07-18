‘Dhadak’ promotions: Janhvi Kapoor looks ethereal in traditional wear a day before release

Janhvi Kapoor promoted Dhadak with utmost style and grace. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/Instagram ) Janhvi Kapoor promoted Dhadak with utmost style and grace. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/Instagram )

By now, Janhvi Kapoor has proved that traditional wear comes easily to her. Right from her pretty white anarkali from Sukriti and Akriti during the beginning of the promotions of her upcoming movie Dhadak to her recent appearance in a tunic combined with draped pants, the millennial has been seen experimenting with her ethnic choices and nailing it each time.

Just a day before the release of her much-awaited debut film, the actor was spotted in a pink ensemble with a crop blouse teamed with matching flared trousers. She further layered it with a semi-sheer, floral embroidered cape that gave her outfit a beautiful twist. Stylist Tanya Ghavri accessorised her attire with a statement jhumkas and a bracelet.

For the make-up, artist Vardan Nayak went for a dewy sheen with light smokey eyes while hairstylist Ayesha DeVitre styled her hair in a messy updo that complemented her look nicely.

Prior to this, Kapoor made another stunning fashion statement in a black Anamika Khanna lehenga that had intricate floral embroidery on it. Simple yet elegant, we like how Ghavri curated her look. She further teamed her outfit with ruby and diamond earrings and matching kadas from Amrapali Jewels.

A dewy palette with well-defined eyes and glossy lips rounded out her look. Apart from that, Kapoor, who has been seen sporting braided hairdos quite often, once again styled her hair in a side-swept half-braided manner that gave her look an interesting element.

