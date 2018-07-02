Follow Us:
Dhadak promotions: Janhvi Kapoor’s chikankari kurti is ideal for warm summer days

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar take the next leg of Dhadak promotions to Lucknow and for her style statement, Kapoor picked a catchy neon lehenga set. Her airport style was equally catchy and we like the charming kurti she picked.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 2, 2018 1:34:36 pm
Janhvi Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor Dhadak promotions, Janhvi Kapoor Lucknow, Janhvi Kapoor latest photos, Janhvi Kapoor fashion, Janhvi Kapoor airport style, indian express, indian express news Dhadak promotions: Janhvi Kapoor heading to the airport. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)
Now that the promotions of Janhvi Kapoor’s debut film, Dhadak, are in full swing, the starlet along with co-star Ishaan Khattar has been keeping fairly busy. Recently, we saw the duo heading to Lucknow for the next leg of the promotional journey and for her travel look, the 21-year-old chose to take style inspiration from the city.

Stepping out in a moss green kurti with intricately embroidered chikankari work that is signature of the city, the actor looked lovely. She teamed her kurti with a pair of white palazzos and accessorised with metal baubles, including bangles. A Chanel sling, silver moon danglers from Hyperbole Accessories and Fizzy Goblet jutis rounded out her look nicely.

Janhvi Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor Dhadak promotions, Janhvi Kapoor Lucknow, Janhvi Kapoor latest photos, Janhvi Kapoor fashion, Janhvi Kapoor airport style, indian express, indian express news Janhvi Kapoor while at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

For the actual event, Kapoor and Khattar entertained the crowd with an intimate dance performance and the starlet opted for a neon lehenga set for the limelight. In a silver embellished peach skirt and a sky blue crop top, she looked pretty. Multiple bangles, statement earrings and minimal make-up added finishing touches to her look.

Janhvi Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor Dhadak promotions, Janhvi Kapoor Lucknow, Janhvi Kapoor latest photos, Janhvi Kapoor fashion, Janhvi Kapoor airport style, indian express, indian express news Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar shake a leg for Dhadak promotions in Lucknow. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

What do you think about the actor’s looks this time? Which one do you like better? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

