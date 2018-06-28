Dhadak promotions: Janhvi Kapoor’s floral lehenga is simple but absolutely gorgeous

Janhvi Kapoor picks an ethnic ensemble for Dhadak promotions. (Source: File Photo ) Janhvi Kapoor picks an ethnic ensemble for Dhadak promotions. (Source: File Photo )

Janhvi Kapoor, who is busy with the promotions of her debut film, Dhadak, alongside Ishaan Khattar has been delivering stunning looks, one after the other. The newbie was earlier spotted at the song launch of the movie dressed in a pretty white anarkali accessorised with a pair of statement earrings from Amrapali Jewels.

And yet again, Kapoor didn’t disappoint as she attended the song launch of Zingaat, for which she picked another ethnic ensemble. This time, she wore an ivory, floral printed lehenga teamed with a matching halter neck blouse. We like how she skipped the dupatta and gave it a casual look. The 21-year-old seemed comfortable in the attire that she styled with a pair of mojris but later switched to special Zingaat sandals.

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar at Zingaat song launch. (Source: File Photo) Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar at Zingaat song launch. (Source: File Photo)

For the make-up, she went for dewy tones with pink lips and styled her hair in soft waves with braids across her crown. Meanwhile, Khattar looked handsome in a blue kurta teamed with grey trousers.

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar were also seen wearing slippers with the words Zingaat written on it. (Source: File Photo) Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar were also seen wearing slippers with the words Zingaat written on it. (Source: File Photo)

Janhvi Kapoor looked lovely in a lehenga. (Source: File Photo) Janhvi Kapoor looked lovely in a lehenga. (Source: File Photo)

Prior to this, Kapoor was seen attending Arjun Kapoor’s birthday party keeping her street style on point. She opted for a pair of excessively ripped jeans teamed with a light blue shirt, tucked in. She accessorised her outfit with a pair of white sneakers and a statement brown sling bag. Minimal make-up and tousled hairdo rounded off her look.

(Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

What do you think about Kapoor’s latest looks? Let us know in the comments section below.

