Dhadak success party: Janhvi Kapoor’s floral mini is on our must-have list

Janhvi Kapoor picked a Dolce and Gabbana dress for Dhadak success party. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/ Indian Express) Janhvi Kapoor picked a Dolce and Gabbana dress for Dhadak success party. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/ Indian Express)

The fashion fiesta that Janhvi Kapoor was having during the promotions of her debut movie, Dhadak, seems to have come again to life at the success party of the movie. For her appearance, the actor picked an elaborately printed, off-shoulder mini from Dolce and Gabbana that she accessorised with a pair of Azotiique white danglers and a slim bracelet. Stylist Tanya Ghavri complemented the look with ivory pumps and Kapoor rounded out with nude hues and middle-parted soft curls. We think she looked pretty.

The starlet was also spotted post dinner in Mumbai, with ace designer Manish Malhotra. For her casual evening look, the fashionista picked a black sweatshirt that was teamed with a chic pair of denim shorts. She added a sporty touch to her attire with a pair of black and pink sneakers.

Prior to this, while attending the song launch of Zingaat, the newbie had picked an ivory, floral printed lehenga that she had teamed with a matching halter neck blouse. We liked how she had skipped the dupatta and given it a casual touch. Kapoor had seemed comfortable in the attire that she had styled with a pair of mojris but later switched to special Zingaat sandals.

Janhvi Kapoor at Dhadak promotions. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Janhvi Kapoor at Dhadak promotions. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

For the make-up, she had gone with dewy tones with pink lips and styled her hair in soft waves with braids across her crown.

What do you think about the actor’s look this time? Do you think she nailed it? Let us know in the comments section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd