Dhadak promotions: All the times Janhvi Kapoor proved she is a true blue fashionista

With Dhadak all set to release on July 20, the promotions for the film are drawing to a close. While the acting skills of debutant Janhvi Kapoor is yet to be revealed, there’s no doubt that she has an indomitable fashion sense. The 21-year-old has been mostly seen in ethnic and fusion outfits and before the release of her much-awaited movie, here’s a round-up of all the times the actor wowed us with her style.

Just a day before the release of her much-awaited debut film, the actor was spotted in a pink ensemble with a crop blouse teamed with matching flared trousers. She further layered it with a semi-sheer, floral embroidered cape that gave her outfit a beautiful twist. Stylist Tanya Ghavri accessorised her attire with statement jhumkas and a bracelet.

Prior to this, Kapoor made another stunning fashion statement in a black Anamika Khanna lehenga that had intricate floral embroidery on it. Simple yet elegant, we like how Ghavri curated her look. She further teamed her outfit with ruby and diamond earrings and matching kadas from Amrapali Jewels.

Kapoor exhibited quite an interesting curation when she recently stepped out wearing a metal work cami tunic with a scalloped hem designed by Ritika Mirchandani with matching draped pants.

For the private screening of Dhadak, Kapoor stepped out in a Prabal Gurung maxi dress. The dainty pink number was accessorised with small gold hoops and a statement bracelet, and we like how stylist Tanya Ghavri kept it simple.

While attending the song launch of Zingaat, the newbie picked an ivory, floral printed lehenga that she teamed with a matching halter neck blouse. We like how she skipped the dupatta and gave it a casual touch. She seemed comfortable in the attire that she styled with a pair of mojris but later switched to special Zingaat sandals.

This time, the starlet picked a floral printed halter neck top, paired with matching dhoti pants from Nikasha. We like how stylist Tanya Ghavri accessorised the look with a pair of silver and pink jhumkis from Mymotifs, metallic bangles and gold Needledust jutis.

For the trailer launch of Dhadak, the starlet picked a full-sleeved parrot green anarkali suit, accented by a vibrant pink border and a chic décolletage show. The Manish Malhotra piece was accessorised with multiple jhumkis and rings.

Breaking the pattern, she looked picture perfect in a lilac ruched drape dress from Prabal Gurung’s Pre-Fall 2018 collection. Giving perfect ball room vibes, the young star paired the dress with matching glitter heels.

What do you think about the actor’s looks? Let us know in the comments section below.

