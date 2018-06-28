Dhadak promotions: Ethnic pantsuit sounds exciting but Janhvi Kapoor’s outfit is an epic fail

Janhvi Kapoor at the promotion of Dhadak. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) Janhvi Kapoor at the promotion of Dhadak. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

While pantsuits ring a formal bell with most of us, Janhvi Kapoor’s latest look has thrown us off, with its obvious fusion vibe. For the promotion of her upcoming movie, Dhadak, the starlet stepped out in a rambunctious printed pink and red pantsuit from Anushka Khanna.

The funky pick with a trumpet tiered sleeve style and a belt design at the waist is a disappointment. While the graphic prints make the outfit too confusing, the colour-blocked theme looks gaudy. Stylist Priyanka Kapadia accessorised the look with giant metallic loops that were the only saving grace of the look, we felt.

Kapoor rounded out her look with nude make-up, neutral lips and hair parted in the centre.

Meanwhile, co-star Ishaan Khattar kept it cool in a blue and white striped shirt, teamed with distressed denim jeans and ankle-high boots.

Earlier, we had seen Kapoor make a charming appearance at the song launch of Zingaat, for which she had picked an ethnic ensemble. She had worn an ivory, floral printed lehenga teamed with a matching halter neck blouse. We had liked how she had skipped the dupatta and gave it a casual look. The 21-year-old had seemed comfortable in the attire that had been styled with a pair of mojris but later she had switched to special Zingaat sandals.

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar at Zingaat song launch. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar at Zingaat song launch. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Janhvi Kapoor looked charming in an Anita Dongre lehenga set. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Janhvi Kapoor looked charming in an Anita Dongre lehenga set. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

What do you think about the actor’s look this time? Let us know in the comments section below.

