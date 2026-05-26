Dewy, glossy, ‘sweaty’: All you need to know before trying this viral makeup trend

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For years, shiny skin in summer was something people tried hard to hide with powders, blotting sheets, and matte foundations. Now, beauty has flipped the script. Summer 2026 is seeing many makeup enthusiasts trying to achieve the perfect ‘sweaty makeup’ glossy look.
The goal is to look as though you have just stepped out of a beach holiday, a humid evening out, or a brisk walk in the sun. Think dewy cheekbones, softly shiny foreheads, glossy lids, and skin that looks fresh rather than overly perfected.
Unlike matte, full-coverage looks, this trend leans on skin tints, cream blushes, hydrating primers, facial mists, balm highlighters, and lightweight formulas that mimic a natural glow. But while the look may be trending, dermatologists say your skin may not always agree.
According to Dr Shitij Goel, Senior Consultant – Dermatology, ShardaCare Healthcity, intentionally creating a glossy, sweaty look can sometimes backfire, especially in summer.
“Glossy or ‘sweaty skin’ makeup looks can sometimes clog pores, especially when heavy cream-based products, oils, or thick balms are used for long hours. When sweat, oil, dirt, and makeup mix together, it can increase the chances of acne, blackheads, and breakouts. This is more common in people who already have oily or sensitive skin,” he says.
That does not mean people with acne-prone skin must avoid the trend altogether.
“People with oily or acne-prone skin should be a little cautious with this trend. Using too many glossy or oil-based products may increase skin oiliness and worsen pimples or acne flare-ups. However, it does not mean they cannot try the trend at all,” says Dr Goel.
Hot and humid weather can make things trickier.
“Yes, during hot and humid weather, heavy glossy makeup can trap sweat and bacteria on the skin. This may increase the risk of irritation, heat rashes, fungal infections, or redness, especially in people with sensitive skin. If makeup stays on the skin for too long in sweaty conditions, it can disturb the skin barrier,” he explains.
If you still want to try the trend, skin prep matters. Start with a clean face, stick to lightweight non-comedogenic products, avoid layering too many heavy cream or oily formulas, wear sunscreen underneath, and remove makeup properly before sleeping. If you have sensitive or acne-prone skin, patch-testing new products and washing your face after excessive sweating can also help.
Because while looking “sweaty” may be fashionable this summer, actually trapping sweat under makeup is a very different story.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.