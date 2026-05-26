Dewy, glossy, ‘sweaty’: All you need to know before trying this viral makeup trend

For years, shiny skin in summer was something people tried hard to hide with powders, blotting sheets, and matte foundations. Now, beauty has flipped the script. Summer 2026 is seeing many makeup enthusiasts trying to achieve the perfect ‘sweaty makeup’ glossy look.

The goal is to look as though you have just stepped out of a beach holiday, a humid evening out, or a brisk walk in the sun. Think dewy cheekbones, softly shiny foreheads, glossy lids, and skin that looks fresh rather than overly perfected.

Unlike matte, full-coverage looks, this trend leans on skin tints, cream blushes, hydrating primers, facial mists, balm highlighters, and lightweight formulas that mimic a natural glow. But while the look may be trending, dermatologists say your skin may not always agree.