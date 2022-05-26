Amruta Fadnavis walks the Cannes 2022 red carpet in gorgeous black gown; see pics

Many Indian celebrities have walked the red carpet at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival in stunning ensembles, stealing the show and how! And after a slew of film actors and influencers, Amruta Fadnavis, too, made an appearance at Cannes 2022 in a black gown, to raise awareness about food, health, and sustainability.

“#At #cannes2022 #redcarpet – Walked the #cannesredcarpet at #cannesfilmfestival2022 to raise awareness about food, health and sustainability along with- the First Lady of Cote D’ivoire Mrs Dominique Ouattara, Princess Ghida Talal, actor Sharon Stone, actor and model Kiera Chaplin – Grand Daughter of Charlie Chaplin, at a special event organised by Better World Fund!” she captioned her Instagram post, sharing some pictures.

For her appearance, the banker-social worker opted for a strapless black structured gown by designer Adaa Mallikk. The floor-length sequin ensemble featured dramatic details on the bodice, a silver layered belt cinched at the waist and a long train.

To accessorise this stunning look, she opted for a pair of dangling diamond earrings and a couple of rings. With her hair left open in soft curls, she added the finishing touches with smokey eyeshadow, kohled eyes, sleek eyeliner, blushed and highlighted cheeks and glossy lip colour.

Devendra Fadnavis and Amruta Fadnavis tied the knot in 2005 and have a daughter, Divija, together.

What do you think about Amruta’s red carpet look?

