From berets to checkered shirts: Dev Anand’s style continues to stay in vogue

Dev Anand's fashion continues to be a strong proof that classics never go out of style. (Photo: Express Photo/ Designed by Shambhavi Dutta)

Dev Anand has been a household name for years, precisely since the 1950s. While movies like Hum Dono and Haré Rama Haré Krishna, have stayed with the masses, it was also Anand’s fashion that made a mark. His on-screen performances and romance have only elevated his style. On his 97th birth anniversary today, check out some of his iconic fashion statements which continue to stay relevant till date.

Dev Anand’s classic style had his fans mesmerised. (Source: Express Archives) Dev Anand’s classic style had his fans mesmerised. (Source: Express Archives)

A beret is a good addition to the wardrobe. Perfect for days when it gets slightly cold. Here the late actor sports a black velvet beret and adds a pop of colour with his clothing. If you want to sport a beret, make sure to have a black, grey and a white one in your wardrobe since these are classic tones and go well with almost everything.

Film star Film star Simi Garewal and Dev Anand. (Photo: Express Archive)

It is no secret that the late actor knew how to be colour coordinated. While for some it might seem an easy game, there’s a lot of thought process that goes into the same. Take cues from the actor who was seen sporting a canary yellow shirt with a taupe brown jacket and a burnt orange checkered scarf, too good for those days!

Actor Dev Anand’s sense of style added a lot to his personality. (Photo: Express Archive) Actor Dev Anand’s sense of style added a lot to his personality. (Photo: Express Archive)

Dev Anand was a fan of jackets and needless to say they are everlasting. Not only they are comfortable but when you are in doubt, you can always go for one and call it a day. We have always been in awe of Anand’s crisp white jacket which is minimal but made the actor stand out.

Actor Dev Anand wore checkered shirts on various occasions. (Photo: Express Archive) Actor Dev Anand wore checkered shirts on various occasions. (Photo: Express Archive)

Checkered shirts and Dev Anand used to go hand in hand and it is no surprise that they are in fashion till date. Pair it with slim-fit trousers for a formal look or add a blazer for a more casual outing. Regardless, this is the safest piece of clothing in the wardrobe that can be styled in the most basic manner and yet it will make for a head-turning statement!

