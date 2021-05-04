‘Never too late to do the right thing’: Designers Anand Bhushan, Rimzim Dadu vow not to work with Kangana Ranaut

"We also pledge never to be associated with her in any capacity in the future. We as a brand do not support hate speech," Bhushan wrote. (Photo: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram)

After actor Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter account was permanently suspended for — according to a company spokesperson — “repeated violation of Twitter rules”, designers Anand Bhushan and Rimzim Dadu, too, have decided to sever their association with the actor, possibly as a result of some of her recent political comments, which many have found distasteful.

In a statement shared on Twitter, Bhushan wrote, “In view of certain events today, we have taken a decision to remove all collaboration images with Kangana Ranaut from our social media channels. We also pledge never to be associated with her in any capacity in the future. We as a brand do not support hate speech.”

Dadu’s statement, shared on an Instagram story, was on similar lines, preceding with, “Never too late to do the right thing.”

The move came after the actor’s comment on the alleged violence in West Bengal, post the Assembly election results. Responding to the suspension, Ranaut told ANI, “Twitter has only proved my point they’re Americans and by birth, a white person feels entitled to enslave a brown person, they want to tell you what to think, speak or do. I have many platforms I can use to raise my voice, including my own art in the form of cinema. But my heart goes out to the people of this nation who have been tortured, enslaved, and censored for thousands of years, and still, there is no end to the suffering.”

Her Instagram, however, is still operational.

Actor Swara Bhasker applauded the designers’ decision.

“Pleasantly surprised to see this! Kudos to you @AnandBhushan & #RimzimDadu for calling out hate speech and incitement to genocide in a direct manner! Stand tall you guys!” she wrote.

