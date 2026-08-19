Tarun Tahiliani on designing Radhika Ambani’s pre-wedding look: ‘She’s not bothered’

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant tied the knot two years ago in a year-long extravaganza of all things fashion and grandeur. Of the numerous pre-wedding events the couple indulged in, the billionaire heiress opted for a Tarun Tahiliani lehenga with intricate embroidery detailing for the first leg of her celebrations back in March 2024.

For the ‘Hastakshar’ theme of the evening, to-be-bride Radhika had paired her TT ensemble with a matching sheer veil. She accessorised with diamond jewellery, including a heavy necklace, jhumkis, haathphool, and a maang tikka. The intricate detailing, soft tones, and timeless design created a perfect blend of tradition and luxury.

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Speaking about the look, the designer told Anjaleka Kriplani: “She’s a girl with very specific taste. She does it for herself. She’s not bothered. And that’s the best way to dress, when you dress for yourself and stay true to who you are,” he shared, adding that stylist Rhea Kapoor worked together on the concept of the look and brought it to life. “Very great Indian taste. And the combination of us working together made it very special.”

A quick overview of the rest of her outfits

For her haldi ceremony, Radhika wore a dupatta made of 90 real marigolds and thousands of jasmine buds, woven together by hand.

At the sangeet, she wore a golden Manish Malhotra lehenga, embellished with over 25,000 Swarovski crystals. For one of the cruise events, she donned a futuristic gold gown by Grace Ling, made using aerospace aluminium technology. And in what many fans called a poetic gesture, Radhika wore a custom gown by Robert Wun, printed with a love letter from Anant written to her on her 22nd birthday. Styled by Rhea, that look became one of the most talked-about fashion moments of the year.

Finally, for her wedding, Radhika slipped into a lehenga designed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, showcased Gujarati tradition in all its glory. The intricate zardozi, the five-metre head veil, the “AR” monogram brooch (for Anant-Radhika), every detail was symbolic.

Her post-wedding lehenga was a true work of art: hand-painted across 12 Italian canvas panels by celebrated artist Jayasri Burman, featuring mythological motifs, animals (especially elephants), and celestial figures representing the couple. Two years have passed, but the Ambani-Merchant wedding continues to linger in public imagination.