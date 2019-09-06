Designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee turns guest editor for Vogue India

The Indian edition of the monthly fashion and lifestyle magazine has roped in designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee as its first-ever guest editor for their September 2019 issue that hits stands on September 7.

Advertising

“For our September issue, we bring you a collector’s edition — a truly inimitable creative collaboration. A result of over 180 days’ effort, many meetings and text messages relayed across different time zones, here is Vogue through the eyes of our first-ever guest editor, designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee (@sabyasachiofficial),” reads the caption from Vogue India’s official Instagram account.

“When the Vogue team first gathered in Sabya’s suite at Mumbai’s Taj Mahal Palace, the meet-and-greet turned into a five-hour-long brainstorming session with ideas that took us from this room in Colaba to Kolkata, New York and beyond,” the caption continues.

ALSO READ | Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla celebrate 33 years: Deepika Padukone turns showstopper

Advertising

On its part, says Vogue, it has tried to uncover facets of the star designer’s carefully guarded life. “From his long-time muse, Madonna, to his inner circle of fashionable women, Sabya lets us into his home and heart, wholeheartedly.”

Sabyasachi also took to Instagram and spoke about his experience. “I loved working with the team, and we have brought to you many different stories, beautiful collaborations. But the most exciting thing is the incredible cover star…” he says.

The September issue has actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas gracing the magazine’s cover. She has been styled by Sabyasachi Mukherjee and Mimi Cuttrell, and photographed by Marcin Kempski.

Staying true to her personality, the actor looks both fierce and drop dead gorgeous in a boho chic avatar.