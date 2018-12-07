WATCH: Designer Sabyasachi shows the making of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding trousseau

We still cannot stop obsessing over how regal Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh looked on their wedding day in gorgeous Sabyasachi’s ensembles. For their Sindhi wedding that took place on November 15, the couple was seen twinning in red outfits.

Padukone picked a red lehenga and teamed it with an embroidered veil that had gotta patti work on it. It was hard to miss the beautiful Sanskrit mantra, ‘Sada Saubhagyavati Bhava’ that roughly translates to ‘may you always stay married’ embroidered on her dupatta. Singh was seen donning a red and gold sherwani teamed with a gotta patti lace stole that matched his wife’s.

Sabyasachi recently took to Instagram and posted two videos as a part of his Revival Project that gave a glimpse of the craftsmanship and thought that went into putting together Deepika and Ranveer’s Anand Karaj outfits. Right from stitching the intricate dabka embroidery and the peacock motifs on the hemline to hand-embroidering ‘Sada Saubhagyavati Bhav’ on the blouse hem and dupatta, it looked like the couple’s outfits were made with utmost precision. Take a look at it here.

Like Padukone, Singh’s outfit too featured gold dabka embroidery along with sequin detailing.

Here’s the Wedding Lookbook of the couple. Watch:

Padukone has always been vocal about her love for the designer’s work and it wasn’t a surprise that she chose to wear his creation on her big day.

Take a look at her wedding photos:

The couple recently held a reception party at Mumbai and were seen twinning in ivory outfits. While Deepika was clad in an Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla sari with gold Chinkari work, Ranveer picked an ivory ensemble from Rohit Bal featuring intricate embroidery work that he teamed with a matching shawl.

The couple are all set to held a grand reception party on November 28 that will see Bollywood actors gracing their party.