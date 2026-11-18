When Diljit Dosanjh takes the stage in his signature all-black ensembles, his wardrobe does more than make a style statement. Blending traditional Punjabi influences with contemporary Indo-Western styling, the singer’s concert looks reflect an evolving relationship between Indian heritage and global fashion.

For designer Raghavendra Rathore, who has collaborated with Dosanjh for his ongoing Aura India Tour, the challenge lies in translating that cultural identity into clothing that feels both rooted and contemporary.

The collaboration is an opportunity to explore how traditional Indian aesthetics can resonate with younger audiences without losing their cultural identity.

In an exclusive interview with indianexpress.com, Rathore, a member of the Jodhpur royal family, discusses the creative thinking behind Dosanjh’s tour wardrobe, his own legacy, the influence of Indian heritage on contemporary menswear, and his efforts to take the Jodhpuri bandhgala beyond its traditional boundaries.

Dressing a global icon in Indian heritage

For Diljit Dosanjh’s fans, his all-black concert ensembles have become a talking point. Blending traditional Punjabi influences with contemporary Indo-Western styling, his outfits reflect an aesthetic that is both rooted and modern—a design philosophy at the heart of Rathore’s work.

When asked what informed the choice of black for Dosanjh’s tour wardrobe, Rathore says, “Diljit has understood how to modernise a traditional Punjabi heritage look into the most viral styles of the music industry. While respecting the traditions of Punjab, the colours of India and combining it with the trends that younger generations understand visually, he has created something very unique.”

Translating this vision into clothing involved understanding the singer’s personality and his expectations from the collaboration.

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“In our interactions, what was clear is that he had a very definitive idea of what he wanted as a face of the brand. Our job was to provide an elegant design and a language that would create the look that he had in mind. Comfort was most important, and the use of sustainable fabrics reflected the styles of Punjab with a modern cut and styling.”

For Rathore, the clothes are not merely stage costumes; they extend the performer’s identity. “The consistency of Mr Dosanjh’s style is what makes the image of his persona in how his fans and well-wishers visualise him.”

The influence, he adds, extends beyond the concert stage. “The youth draws inspiration from small aspects of his overall persona, reflected through his styles, and makes their own design adaptations in their everyday wardrobe.”

This interplay between cultural familiarity and contemporary expression makes the collaboration particularly interesting. Through carefully selected colours, motifs, and silhouettes, Rathore sees an opportunity to introduce Indian design sensibilities to audiences who may encounter them through music and popular culture.

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From Jodhpur to the world

Rathore’s understanding of fashion has been shaped by both his cultural inheritance and his international exposure. After studying at Parsons School of Design, he worked with celebrated designers Oscar de la Renta and Donna Karan in New York. These experiences offered him a different perspective on luxury, craft, and the business of building a fashion identity.

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“The most important aspect, other than experience, is design and how a brand builds its recall; the biggest learning for me was that fashion is about people,” he says.

For Rathore, however, fashion has never been simply about following runway trends. Technology, changing social sensibilities, and the relationship between the past and the future have all informed his approach to design.

His work draws on the details of traditional Indian clothing while using contemporary techniques to make them relevant to today’s consumer. He says understanding and valuing heritage garments has remained the foundation of his journey.

The Jodhpuri bandhgala is perhaps the clearest expression of this philosophy. Over the decades, the garment has adapted through changes in its cut, fabric choices and detailing, moving beyond its royal origins to find a place in contemporary wardrobes.

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Rathore’s larger ambition has been to bring these once-exclusive elements of royal dressing into mainstream Indian fashion. Through cinema, Bollywood, and personalised clothing, the bandhgala has found new audiences and inspired younger designers to interpret traditional Indian menswear in their own ways.

The result is a garment that can move effortlessly between a festive gathering, a formal occasion, and a contemporary celebration. Its versatility, Rathore believes, has also allowed it to transcend geographical boundaries.