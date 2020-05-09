Designer Neeta Lulla recalls creating Juhi’s look in 2.5 hours for the movie Darr

Juhi Chawla in the movie Darr. (Source: YouTube) Juhi Chawla in the movie Darr. (Source: YouTube)

Remember Juhi Chawla’s “obsession dance” from the 1993 superhit movie Darr? The sequence remains etched in the minds of viewers, not just because of the actor’s graceful movements but also for her outfits.

Juhi’s look in the movie was designed by Neeta Lulla, who recently took to Instagram to share how the clothes for the song were made at the last minute, in about two-and-a-half hours. Lulla recalled how director Yash Chopra called her on the last day of the shoot to tell her she had to get the costumes ready for the shoot. “I sat down with them and they said an outfit was required to shoot a Tandav montage which involved wearing the Amrapali, I said sure no problem to that he said in two and a half hrs as it was the last day of shoot,” she wrote in her post.

The designer recalled, “I called my workshop (had to call from the set as there were no mobiles and no assistants then) to inform that I was in a way to get an urgent outfit ready, we happened to have some white Lycra in the workshop so master started with the under layer, on the way I picked up white chiffon and lining and we got the dress ready in exactly the time given and the shoot happened.”

For Darr, Juhi’s character was meant to break away from the “Indian girl-next-door to an aspirational contemporary look,” Lulla described in another Instagram post.

Talking about how she worked on Juhi’s modern look, she further remarked, “Yashji knew exactly what he wants, but he gave me a levy as a young designer and stylist to take certain creative liberty for the outfits when we were shooting the songs… I wanted to give the sarees a kind of freshness with plain chiffon sarees teaming them with modern blouse with western cuts and details like off shoulders, halters making it a trendsetter of its time!”

Here are some of Juhi’s looks from the movie:

