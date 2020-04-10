Here’s to all the times Masaba left us mesmerised with her makeup

Bored at home? Try recreating Masaba’s makeup looks. (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Gargi Singh) Bored at home? Try recreating Masaba’s makeup looks. (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

Masaba Gupta is a force to be reckoned with, whether it is her style and fashion or her makeup. She is always packing a punch not only with her electric designs, but also her equally chic makeup looks. So in case you are planning to put your time to good use and improve your makeup skills during lockdown, then all you need to do it take a cue from the young designer.

Ahead, we have some of Masaba’s best makeup looks to make your day!

There’s nothing like coloured eyeliner. But Masaba took the trend to a whole new level by opting for a neon shade. We like how she balanced the entire look by keeping the overall makeup simple. So on days you want to add a pop of colour to your look, this is what you should aim at.

We have always vouched for the ‘no-makeup’ makeup look. It is easy, natural and chic. The best thing about it is that it requires less products. Wondering how to ace it? Take cues from Masaba who dons a flawless base, with lightly contoured cheeks, a hint of blush and nude pink lips.

The winged eyeliner is one trend that has stood the test of time, and continues to be loved more than ever. However, if you are someone who is unsure about the smokey eye look, stick to a thick sharp winged eyeliner. It is a great way to make a strong statement.

Orange/brick red lip shade? A big yes! Everyone is mesmerised by the hue, and looks like Masaba is too. While many think that it is a colour that might make you look dull, it is actually a pretty wearable shade. Choose shades that have more red undertones rather than neon hues, and if you decide to wear one, ensure your eye makeup is toned down.

We love the upside down eyeliner trend. It is so cool and everyone from Deepika Padukone to Margot Robbie has raved about it. Not only that, it’s a look that is fuss-free and simple to achieve. All you need to do is just swipe (read: carefully) the eyeliner on your lower lash line. Now make sure you have the cheeks and lips in sync with the eyeliner. Try not overdoing the other parts of your face.

Are you going to recreate these looks?

