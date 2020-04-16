Masaba Gupta swears by this DIY scrub; here’s how it is made

Make a DIY scrub at home with easily available ingredients, courtesy Masaba Gupta. (Photo: Masaba Gupta/ Instagram, Designed by Gargi Singh) Make a DIY scrub at home with easily available ingredients, courtesy Masaba Gupta. (Photo: Masaba Gupta/ Instagram, Designed by Gargi Singh)

Many people are making good use of their time during the lockdown and investing it in taking care of their health and skin. Because whether you step out of the house or not, following a skincare routine is imperative. Beauty aficionados will agree than skincare is not only about giving your skin the nourishment it needs, it is also extremely therapeutic. So make sure you do not forget these steps during your period in self-isolation. And for those who think scrubbing is not necessary because you are at home all day, let us tell you it is extremely important even in the current scenario.

So to help you keep your beauty game on point, we tell you how to make a DIY scrub at home with easily available ingredients, courtesy designer Masaba Gupta.

The designer shared the steps on her Instagram stories recently. Take a look below.

The scrub is easy to make and works best for dry skin. (Photo: Masaba Gupta/ Instagram) The scrub is easy to make and works best for dry skin. (Photo: Masaba Gupta/ Instagram)

Take some brown sugar in a little bowl. You can also opt for salt or sugar powder. To this, and add 2 tablespoons of coconut oil. While this works best for those with dry skin, we suggest olive oil for oily or combination skin types and even those who suffer from acne, as it doesn’t clog pores.

Mix the two components thoroughly and add a few drops of lemon juice, which has great antibacterial properties. Lemon juice also acts as a wonderful exfoliator because it brightens and unclogs your skin.

The designer suggests, ‘gently scrub your face with this and wash off after 5 minutes’. Apply the scrub using circular motions and go in an upwards direction. Do not forget your ears and neck and wash it off with a mild cleanser and follow it up with a toner and a moisturiser of your choice.

Are you following your skincare regime?

