Zendaya’s Valentino dress for Emmy 2022 took these many days to make

Zendaya made history at the Emmy Awards 2022 not only by becoming the first black woman to win the ‘Outstanding Lead Actress award’ twice but also with her glamourous look for the big night. Styled by Law Roach, the actor draped an elaborately designed Valentino ensemble — a classic black strapless corset top with a full skirt featuring pockets and a dainty bow at the waist, channelling the old Hollywood style.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Can you guess how many days did it take for the creation of this stunning dress? Just seven! Bringing the attire to life in just a week’s time, Roach shared in a recent interview with Vogue that Valentino made three designs for Zendaya. However, none of those “incredible” designs felt right for the actor . But it was in his dream that he manifested the winning design.

“I woke up in the middle of the night and called Valentino, asking them to make this new dress,” Roach said, adding, “It was the last dress we tried on, and I have to give a huge thanks to that team. Those women work so hard, and everything is done by hand.”

The Euphoria actor opted for a Valentino look — classic black corset top and skirt set (Source: AP Photo/Jae C.) Hong) The Euphoria actor opted for a Valentino look — classic black corset top and skirt set (Source: AP Photo/Jae C.) Hong)

Sharing his inspiration behind the outfit, he said, “We took inspiration from Grace Kelly and Old Hollywood movies,” pointing out that, “Zendaya and I were also really inspired by Valentino’s fall 1987 collection. There was a red dress that Linda Evangelista wore in an editorial, and we took inspiration from the bodice of the dress—but we made it black and the skirt a lot bigger.”

Talking about Zendaya’s look for the Emmys, how can we miss the stunning Bulgari jewels that the actor donned? “The jewellery is always the icing on the cake,” Roach said, adding, “I wanted her to shine through—it’s all about the girl and the dress.”

Zendaya poses with her award for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series for “Euphoria” at the Emmy Awards (Source: REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci Zendaya poses with her award for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series for “Euphoria” at the Emmy Awards (Source: REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci

The designer also said that he is extra careful when it comes to retro fashion as he does not want to overly modernise it. “People are always afraid of that because they don’t want it to look like a costume. This look could have been perceived as costumey, but it’s the way that she carries herself on the carpet, where it never ends up looking that way.”

Advertisement

Talking about Zedaya’s after-party gown, Roach said “It’s a modern version of the Julia Roberts Pretty Woman dress.”

Zendaya arrives at the Post Emmys Reception in a red Valentino gown featuring a plunging neckline (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Zendaya arrives at the Post Emmys Reception in a red Valentino gown featuring a plunging neckline (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

However, the highlight of the dress was the U-shaped plunging neckline which “was based on a neckline that was shown at Valentino’s couture show,” according to Roach.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!