Designer Joe Doucet’s face masks are from the future; check it out here

The masks can be pre-ordered on the official website. (Photo: Joe Doucet/ Instagram, designed by Shambhavi Dutta)

Designer Joe Doucet has come with a sleek and fashionable face shield and we have our eyes on it! Known as the ‘vue shield’, it costs around $39 which roughly translates to 2860 INR and is available for pre-order. The face shield offers integrated sunglass lenses and also an arm which makes it easier for the user to wear it as compared to a basic face shield.

As seen on the site, the designer mentioned the design was such to make the users “feel less alien and intrusive on the wearer than a typical face shield would. It is hoped that improving the basic face shield design will encourage far greater uptake of its usage and help everyone adjust to the “new normal” that awaits us.”

The face shield is set to release on November 16 and is reusable. It also has a blue light protecting mechanism which helps the eyes remain stress-free from the light emitted from the electronics. The Vue shield comes in three designs. Namely: women’s Vue shield with sleek glasses perfect for women, men’s Vue shield with an edgy pair of sunglasses and a clear Vue shield.

