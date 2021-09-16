Designer claims Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Met Gala outfit looks ‘similar’ to her work

US Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Met Gala outfit was much talked about because of the message it carried. The white off-shoulder gown by Aurora James, founder of Brother Vellies, read “Tax the Rich” in red on its back.

However, a California-based designer who goes by the name ‘The Velvet Bandit’ has now claimed that AOC’s outfit is “hella similar to my design”.

Sharing glimpses of her own work — featuring the slogan on a mask — alongside Cortez’s gown, she wrote, “All of my pasteups are handpainted, and after my Tax the Rich I put up in Sausalito went viral on Tiktok, I began selling stickers and shirts. And lo and behold, this dress bears the same likeness as my handwriting.”

The designer further stated, “I’m a full time lunch lady and single mom, which doesn’t leave me much time in my day to try and reach famous people to hit me up…Please tag/share/tweet/send carrier pigeon to @aoc and @aurorajames and tell them they need to work with me! They need a female street artist working on their team, dontcha think? It would be an honour.”

The designer added that she admired the politician as well as the James. “I admire both of these women greatly, and I would love nothing more that to collaborate with them in some way.”

