Designer Christian Siriano is auctioning off a blue and yellow gown to raise money for Ukraine relief

The crisis in Ukraine has left the fashion world in an uncomfortable state. At Paris Fashion Week, while designers tried to find a balance between the glamour of a fashion week in the fashion capital of the world, in another part of Europe, destruction, loss, and deaths continued.

But, the fashion industry is speaking up, something it has often been called out for not doing. For example, the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode dropped Russian designer Valentin Yudashkin from Paris Fashion Week calendar based on his stand on the Russian regime. On March 6, Balenciaga’s Demna Gvasalia presented his most emotional show yet, honouring Ukraine, while Balmain called for peace and truth amid war-like music in his show.

ALSO READ | The world’s leading luxury brands suspend business in Russia

Now, it’s Christian Siriano who is stepping up to voice his support for Ukraine and raise funds for relief of Ukrainians. The designer, who has dressed the likes of Oprah Winfrey, Cardi B, Ashley Graham, Jennifer Lopez, and Lizzo, among others, recently took to Instagram to share the picture of a gorgeous tulle gown in blue and yellow, colours of the Ukrainian flag, which is now up for sale to the highest bidder.

Siriano wrote in the caption: “As a designer our voice is our clothes! So if a few bolts of tulle can help save someone then YES, we will be donating this gown to the highest bidder possible and matching that donation for Ukraine.” He also added, “prayers are with anyone suffering right now,” and shared that anyone who wants to bid can email info@christiansiriano.com.

The beautiful, voluminous gown is a tow-toned ensemble with the bodice featuring both the colours in tulle straps that drape the body with extra tulle detailing on the shoulder. The designer is known for his romantic gowns and dresses.

