Priyanka Chopra is bringing ‘desi’ charm to this Rahul Mishra couture; check it out

Priyanka Chopra is in India currently to promote her hair care brand Anomaly, for which she has been attending many events and meeting many people these last few days. With every outing of hers, the actor has taken her fashion game to new heights and we are convinced that by the time she leaves for the US — where she lives with her singer husband Nick Jonas, and their daughter — she would have set many sartorial goals for people to follow.

Priyanka’s latest fashion outing is one for the books — it is an attire of elegance. The actor donned a Western-style pantsuit with heavy embroidery on it, which looks like the entire galaxy has been printed on her garment — fitting for a former Miss World.

The full-sleeved pantsuit featured embellished floral designs with different varieties of flowers and foliage on a black base. Styled by celebrity fashion stylist Ami Patel, this Rahul Mishra couture was carried by the 40-year-old with aplomb.

She took to Instagram to share pictures, in which she struck two powerful poses. Priyanka tied her hair in a messy high ponytail, leaving a few strands loose. She accessories with a dainty pair of earrings and a classy necklace featuring a long pendant. The ‘Bajirao Mastani‘ actor also carried a Gold Rush Furbie handbag to complete the look.

For makeup, the mother-of-one opted for a glamorous night-time look, featuring dark brown lips, smokey eyes and subtle strokes of contouring.

This look reminded us of when actor Brie Larson had worn a custom Oscar de la Renta cape-gown — which took over 400 hours to create — while attending the opening of the Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris earlier this year.

Do you see the resemblance?

