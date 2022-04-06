‘Desi Aphrodite’: Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor looks ethereal in a stunning white sari

Sonam Kapoor, who recently announced her pregnancy, is setting serious maternity fashion goals with her chic and comfortable ‘fits. This time, however, she took the style quotient several notches higher as she made a mesmerising appearance at designer Abu Jani’s birthday bash.

Flaunting her baby bump, she looked straight out of a painting in an ivory silk sari by designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. The pristine sari featured a beaded border and a thigh-high slit. It was paired with a matching strapless blouse.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

Styled by sister Rhea Kapoor, Sonam borrowed a statement long neckpiece, studs and bangles from mother Sunita Kapoor’s jewellery collection. The actor also sported a couple of evil-eye bracelets and a pair of embellished juttis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor)

She left her hair open and rounded off the look with winged eyeliner, smokey eye shadow, kohled eyes, bronzed and highlighted cheeks and glossy nude lip colour.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor)

Rhea rightly termed her ‘Desi Aphrodite’ in this regal look. What do you think?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!