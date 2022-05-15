Denim overalls are having a moment again with stars like Sydney Sweeney, Blake Lively wearing them

In the sweeping trend of nostalgia that has everyone in its grip, yet another ’90s style is making a comeback. And for most such comebacks, we can see why — they are, after all, super effortless and comfortable. Hence, it isn’t much of a surprise that Hollywood celebs are bringing back one of the most long lasting trends: denim overalls, à la Rachel Green.

From Sydney Sweeney to Blake Lively, Jennifer Garner to Taylor Swift, everyone seems to be on board with bringing denim overalls back. Here’s how the stars styled it:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively)

Blake Lively wore hers with a simple white sleeveless tee which she accessorised with a stunning bag, golden necklace and statement earrings. For footwear, she opted for a pair of suede black boots. “Overall… it was a good day,” read her humorous caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Garner (@jennifer.garner)

Jennifer Garner wore her ripped, patched overalls with a striped t-shirt and trousers, keeping it casual and cool.

ALSO READ | Radhika Madan shows how to ace denim on denim; see pics

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney)

Euphoria breakout star Sydney Sweeney opted for the classic mechanic-chic look as she wore her overalls with a cropped white tee along with a hat.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!