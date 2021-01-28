scorecardresearch
Thursday, January 28, 2021
‘Fulfilling a teenage dream’: Demi Moore makes runway appearance at Fendi’s haute couture show

Last year, Demi Moore had made an appearance at Rihanna's Savage X Fenty fashion show sending social media into a tizzy

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | January 28, 2021 5:30:13 pm
Actor Demi Moore took everyone by surprise as she walked the ramp at Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris and opened Fendi’s Spring-Summer 2021 show. The actor was seen donning an all-black ensemble from Kim Jones’s debut collection which consisted of an off-shoulder jacket paired with matching trousers. This was accessorised with geometric earrings. The sashayed down the runway with oodles of elegance, as she marked her runway debut.

Sharing a video of herself walking the ramp, she wrote, “Fulfilling a teenage dream… Thank you @mrkimjones for having me open the @Fendi SS21 show and congratulations on a beautiful and magical debut!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Demi Moore (@demimoore)

Kate Moss and her 18-year-old daughter Lila too walked the ramp.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kate Moss Agency (@katemossagency)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kate Moss Agency (@katemossagency)

The designer shared his gratitude in an Instagram post. “Thank you to the wonderful cast that made this happen true friends and family …. I love you all !”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by mrkimjonesOBE (@mrkimjones)

 

Last year, Moore had made an appearance at Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty fashion show sending social media into a tizzy. Even then, she was seen in an all black outfit. Check out some of the reactions from then.

What did you think of her look?

All the times Shefali Shah impressed with her fashion choices

