‘Fulfilling a teenage dream’: Demi Moore makes runway appearance at Fendi’s haute couture show

Actor Demi Moore took everyone by surprise as she walked the ramp at Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris and opened Fendi’s Spring-Summer 2021 show. The actor was seen donning an all-black ensemble from Kim Jones’s debut collection which consisted of an off-shoulder jacket paired with matching trousers. This was accessorised with geometric earrings. The sashayed down the runway with oodles of elegance, as she marked her runway debut.

Sharing a video of herself walking the ramp, she wrote, “Fulfilling a teenage dream… Thank you @mrkimjones for having me open the @Fendi SS21 show and congratulations on a beautiful and magical debut!”

Kate Moss and her 18-year-old daughter Lila too walked the ramp.

The designer shared his gratitude in an Instagram post. “Thank you to the wonderful cast that made this happen true friends and family …. I love you all !”

Last year, Moore had made an appearance at Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty fashion show sending social media into a tizzy. Even then, she was seen in an all black outfit. Check out some of the reactions from then.

bella hadid and demi moore for savage x fenty show vol. 2 idc what anybody say they bad asf😩😍rihanna knows what shes doing pic.twitter.com/gak69rvlGj — 𝓒𝓮𝓵𝓮𝓫 𝓢𝓹𝓪𝓶 💰 (@CelebrityFasho4) October 2, 2020

