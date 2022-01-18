scorecardresearch
Tuesday, January 18, 2022
In matching outfits, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh take couple style to the next level

This is definitely not the first time the couple has twinned at the airport (pics inside)

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
January 18, 2022 10:50:27 am
deepika-ranveer-pics-1200The couple never fail to impress with their style. (Source: Ranveer Singh/Instagram)

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have unique individual styles. They both can carry off a variety of prints, silhouettes and cuts with oodles of elegance. But the one thing that remains common is their willingness to experiment with fashion. As such, the power couple has often set massive style goals.

But, at the airport recently, the duo decided to keep it simple and comfort — yet made heads turn as they opted for matching looks, giving a lesson in how to style denims in the most street-savyy way possible. Take a look here:

Ranveer-Deepika-2 The duo chose denim for their airport look. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Deepika and Ranveer were spotted wearing denims, in different shades of blue. While Ranveer styled his ripped, skin tight pair with a grey tee, the Piku star wore a flared, light blue pair with basic white tee featuring a deep neckline.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The actors were masked up as they were seen navigating through the airport, holding each other’s hands. They sported sunglasses too: aviators for Ranveer, and circular rimmed for Deepika.

Ranveer-deepika-1 The actors held hands throughout! (Source: Varinder Chawla)

They kept it comfortable, with Ranveer opting for brown suede shoes, and Deepika styling her look with white sneakers.

This is definitely not the first time the couple was seen sporting matching outfits. Recently, they were spotted in subtle, earthy colours, complementing each other as they flew out to welcome the New Year. Take a look here:

Deepika-Ranveer The couple never fail to make a style statement! (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Ranveer’s hat and Deepika’s combat boots added the perfect finishing touches!

