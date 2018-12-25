Deepika Padukone shines in a Raw Mango sari at Kapil Sharma’s wedding reception

The year might be coming to an end but it seems the weddings in Bollywood and the celebrations are going to continue for some time. Recently, comedian Kapil Sharma, who tied the knot with Ginni Chatrath in Ludhiana, hosted their second reception in Mumbai’s JW Marriott hotel on Monday.

Actors like Anil Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, among others attended the event. However, it was the newly-weds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh who turned heads and how.

Styled by Shaleena Nathani, the Padmaavat actor looked like a queen in a pink sari with golden border from Raw Mango. It was teamed with a matching blouse, a stunning gold choker and statement earrings. Hair neatly tied in a bun, winged eyeliner and a nude shade of lipstick rounded out the look .

Singh, on the other hand, looked dapper in a bandhgala that he teamed with a pair of black trousers. We love how the Simmba actor added some spunk to the look with the shades. It goes without saying that nobody could have pulled that off better.

Prior to this, both of them were seen attending Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas’ wedding reception and much like this time, they looked lovely. Padukone donned a zardosi lehenga by Sabyasachi, that was richly hand-embellished with burnt salma, sitara and zardosi on tea-stained antique gold tissue, and Singh wore a black sherwani and white pencil pants.

What do you think of their looks?