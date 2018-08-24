Deepika Padukone’s super chic airport outfit gets a thumbs up from us

Deepika Padukone impressed us with her cool airport style. (Designed by Rajan Sharma) Deepika Padukone impressed us with her cool airport style. (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

Deepika Padukone is someone who has always talked about how fashion is more about comfort and not just about following trends, and her airport looks are proof. While looking fabulous at airports is no mean feat, Padukone definitely knows the trick to nail it. This time too, things weren’t any different.

Clad in a pair of super ripped, black jeans and an olive green, crop sweater from Alexander Wang, the Bajirao Mastani star made heads turn while in transit. She further accessorised her outfit with a pair of white Nike sneakers, a Saint Laurent tote and black sunnies.

Giving us yet another casual style goal in an olive green ensemble earlier this month, she stepped out of the airport looking lovely in a tank top and breezy trousers from Topshop. Nike shoes and a brown handbag from YSL, rounded out her look. We like the easy-breezy vibe she gave out.

Deepika Padukone in an olive green outfit. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Deepika Padukone in an olive green outfit. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The actor was also spotted pulling off basics like a pro in a pair of cropped beige trousers teamed with a white crop top. Keeping her look simple, she accessorised her outfit with a pair of white sneakers, a statement handbag and black sunnies.

What do you think about her style quotient? Let us know in the comments section below.

