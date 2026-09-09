Deepika Padukone’s Rs 49,000 fitted lace maternity look is winning the internet’s approval

Deepika Padukone may be in her third trimester, but that hasn’t stopped the actor from serving up some seriously stylish maternity looks.

For daughter Dua’s second birthday, Deepika and Ranveer Singh shared an adorable series of intimate black-and-white photographs on Instagram. Since then, Deepika’s lace outfit has been the talk of the internet, with fans going gaga over her maternity fashion choices.

In the picture dump, Deepika turns heads in a fitted lace outfit that beautifully highlights her growing baby bump.

The outfit is from Deme by Gabriella’s Kianna collection and, according to the brand’s official website, costs around ₹48,823.29, excluding taxes and shipping charges.