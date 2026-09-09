Deepika Padukone’s Rs 49,000 fitted lace maternity look is winning the internet’s approval

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Deepika Padukone may be in her third trimester, but that hasn’t stopped the actor from serving up some seriously stylish maternity looks.
For daughter Dua’s second birthday, Deepika and Ranveer Singh shared an adorable series of intimate black-and-white photographs on Instagram. Since then, Deepika’s lace outfit has been the talk of the internet, with fans going gaga over her maternity fashion choices.
In the picture dump, Deepika turns heads in a fitted lace outfit that beautifully highlights her growing baby bump.
The outfit is from Deme by Gabriella’s Kianna collection and, according to the brand’s official website, costs around ₹48,823.29, excluding taxes and shipping charges.
The ensemble combines lace and stretch jersey. The lace is made of 70 per cent nylon and 30 per cent spandex, while the stretch jersey is made of 85 per cent nylon and 15 per cent spandex. The pieces can also be purchased separately rather than as a complete set, and are delivered all over India.
The brand also proudly shared the post on their stories, delighted with the Cocktail actor choosing their collection for the ocassion.
Deepika kept the rest of the look simple, allowing the fitted lace outfit and her baby bump to remain the focus. As a large section of the internet says, the keeping the photographs black-and-white photographs has added a timeless classic feel.
Of course, netizens took notice of Ranveer as well, who opted for a simple white shirt and trousers for the occasion.
And then there was Dua. In one of the photographs, the two-year-old can be seen standing between her parents and covering her face with her hands as Deepika and Ranveer crouch beside her. The couple have largely kept their daughter away from the public eye, so the rare glimpse was understandably a talking point among fans.
The couple captioned their post, “Baby Dua and our hearts are getting bigger! Thank you for your blessings (sic).”
This isn’t the first time Deepika has experimented with her maternity wardrobe. A few weeks ago, Padukone was spotted at the airport in a large blue shirt and a pair of baggy pants, along with her signature hair bun and a sleek neckpiece saying “DUA”.
During her first pregnancy as well, the actor left the fashion police impressed with her wide range of maternity fashion choices. At times she would be spotted in loose and oversized silhouettes, and at others fitted bodycons served fashion goals.
During the promotions of Kalki 2898 AD, for instance, Deepika’s fitted black body-con dress became one of her most talked-about maternity outfits, especially because she didn’t shy away from embracing her changing silhouette.
She also turned to traditional wear during Anant Ambani’s wedding festivities, wearing a saree that elegantly accommodated her baby bump.
From oversized shirts and roomy dresses to body-con silhouettes and now fitted lace, Deepika has shown that maternity fashion doesn’t have to follow one particular formula.
With her second pregnancy, it looks like the actor is once again having fun with her wardrobe — and this time, lace is making the statement!
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