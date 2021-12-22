scorecardresearch
Wednesday, December 22, 2021
Deepika Padukone shows how to ace the monochrome look in this red outfit

For her latest promo look, the actor opted for a monochrome outfit, amping it up with accessories, makeup, and her ability to carry off just about anything with élan

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
December 22, 2021 8:50:29 pm
Deepika padukone, valentino, shaleena nathaniDeepika Padukone in a red Valentino Resort 2020 dress for '83' promotions in Dubai. (Photo: Shaleena Nathani/Instagram)

Deepika Padukone is currently promoting her next movie 83, also starring Ranveer Singh. The duo, who is hands own one of the most stylish and experimental couples in B-town, has been on a fashion extravaganza spree with their promo looks.

We have already seen them pack a punch together onscreen, and now, they are redefining what ‘couple goals’ with regards to fashion can be.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shaleena Nathani (@shaleenanathani) 

For her latest promo look in Dubai, Deepika opted for a monochrome outfit, amping it up with accessories, makeup, and her ability to carry off just about anything with élan.

She opted for a red Valentino dress from its Resort ’20 collection. The dress, flowy and fluid, featured batwing sleeves that the Piku actor paired with red stockings and a bandana, making for a look we saw on the Padmavat star for the first time. She wore red and white studded danglers and her signature winged eye.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) 

She was perfectly complemented in yet another contrasting outfit by the audaciously fashionable Ranveer Singh, who sported a shimmery golden “disco inferno” look, as he wrote on his Instagram post of the OOTD.

ALSO READ |Deepika Padukone’s latest look reminds us of her iconic Cannes 2018 gown

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

The actor’s last look, a Michael Cinco coral gown with generous ruffles and tiers, also made ripples amongst her fans. She had Ranveer by her side, sporting a luxe-cowboy look clad in a Gucci pantsuit.

