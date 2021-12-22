Deepika Padukone shows how to ace the monochrome look in this red outfit

December 22, 2021 8:50:29 pm
Deepika Padukone is currently promoting her next movie 83, also starring Ranveer Singh. The duo, who is hands own one of the most stylish and experimental couples in B-town, has been on a fashion extravaganza spree with their promo looks.
We have already seen them pack a punch together onscreen, and now, they are redefining what ‘couple goals’ with regards to fashion can be.
For her latest promo look in Dubai, Deepika opted for a monochrome outfit, amping it up with accessories, makeup, and her ability to carry off just about anything with élan.
She opted for a red Valentino dress from its Resort ’20 collection. The dress, flowy and fluid, featured batwing sleeves that the Piku actor paired with red stockings and a bandana, making for a look we saw on the Padmavat star for the first time. She wore red and white studded danglers and her signature winged eye.
She was perfectly complemented in yet another contrasting outfit by the audaciously fashionable Ranveer Singh, who sported a shimmery golden “disco inferno” look, as he wrote on his Instagram post of the OOTD.
The actor’s last look, a Michael Cinco coral gown with generous ruffles and tiers, also made ripples amongst her fans. She had Ranveer by her side, sporting a luxe-cowboy look clad in a Gucci pantsuit.
