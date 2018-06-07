Deepika Padukone’s pastel pink anarkali is the perfect pick for warm summer evenings

Deepika Padukone was spotted keeping it simple and elegant in a Good Earth pastel pink suit. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) Deepika Padukone was spotted keeping it simple and elegant in a Good Earth pastel pink suit. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

There is nothing like the cool feel of light and easy fabrics in the hot and humid summers, and Bollywood celebrities seem to agree with it. Ditching their glamorous outfits, we have been seeing the likes of Sonam Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez opt for summer-friendly apparels.

Deepika Padukone seems to be following suit as well. The Padmaavat actor was recently spotted in a comfortable pastel pink anarkali suit. Teamed with a billowing dupatta, the Good Earth outfit looked ideal for a casual day out in the city.

Deepika Padukone stepped out in a Good Earth suit. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Deepika Padukone picked a summer friendly outfit. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Deepika Padukone picked a summer friendly outfit. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Deepika Padukone spotted around and about the city with her mother. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Deepika Padukone spotted around and about the city with her mother. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

She kept her overall look elegant and simple, as she let her hair down and chose to give accessories a miss. She complemented her attire with gold embellished jutis. We think the actor’s ethnic turn around the city was both fashionable and laid-back to the point of looking effortless.

Earlier, we had spotted the 32-year-old at the GQ Best Dressed Awards, where she had turned up the heat in a black Balmain number. For her red carpet look, the actor had picked a sheer asymmetrical top that stylist Shaleena Nathani accented with a pair of ultra-chic faux leather shorts from Saint Laurent. Her GQ look was accessorised with a pair of danglers and the actor had rounded it off with sheer stockings and Louboutin pumps. Complementing her look with a winged eyeliner, nude make-up and a sleek braid, Deepika had looked stunning.

What do you think about the actor’s outfit this time? Would you try an easy look like Padukone? Let us know in the comments section below.

