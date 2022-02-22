scorecardresearch
Tuesday, February 22, 2022
Deepika Padukone gives lesson on styling the perfect all-white power look this summer

Take inspiration from the 'Gehraiyaan' actor to recreate this crisp white look this summer.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
February 22, 2022 10:50:35 am
deepika padukoneTake summer fashion inspiration from Deepika's latest all-white outfit. (Photo: Shaleena Nathani/ Instagram)

Deepika Padukone’s promotion and screening looks for Gehraiyaan have further established the actor as one of Bollywood’s strongest fashion forces to reckon with. She experimented with her looks like never before, hopping on trends as well as donning timeless styles.

'Deepika likes to keep it comfortable, but there are days when she'll want to go crazy': Stylist Shaleena Nathani

Her looks were a mix of feminine chic with a generous dose of power dressing in oversized blazers and androgynous ensembles. The colour white has been a recurring favourite for the 83 actor, and her latest look further testifies to that.

deepika padukone Deepika in an all-white Dolce & Gabbana ensemble. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Deepika recently threw a celebration dinner for the success of her film at a restaurant in Mumbai. For the event, she opted for an all-white outfit that was, yet again, impeccably styled. She wore a Dolce & Gabbana outfit — laced up corset and ripped white trousers that she paired with white stilettoes.

Deepika Padukone: I've made several mistakes, choices… I've grown to be comfortable being who I am

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shaleena Nathani (@shaleenanathani) 

The outfit is a perfect example of a casual-chic ensemble that requires minimum effort but is sure to make a statement. It is the perfect excuse to ditch your LBDs for a dinner party and opt to experiment with an all-white power look this summer.

Would Deepika Padukone 'rather text people or call', 'give up on social media or food'? Find out
deepika padukone (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Deepika accessorised the look with a pair of statement golden earrings from Misho that she wore earlier with her bright orange David Koma dress for the promotions of Gehraiyaan. Her makeup comprised her signature bold kohl-rimmed smokey eyes in a nude palette. The metallic bronze eyelids added just the right hint of sparkle to the monotone outfit.

