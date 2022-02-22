Deepika Padukone gives lesson on styling the perfect all-white power look this summer

Deepika Padukone’s promotion and screening looks for Gehraiyaan have further established the actor as one of Bollywood’s strongest fashion forces to reckon with. She experimented with her looks like never before, hopping on trends as well as donning timeless styles.

Her looks were a mix of feminine chic with a generous dose of power dressing in oversized blazers and androgynous ensembles. The colour white has been a recurring favourite for the 83 actor, and her latest look further testifies to that.

Deepika in an all-white Dolce & Gabbana ensemble. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Deepika in an all-white Dolce & Gabbana ensemble. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Deepika recently threw a celebration dinner for the success of her film at a restaurant in Mumbai. For the event, she opted for an all-white outfit that was, yet again, impeccably styled. She wore a Dolce & Gabbana outfit — laced up corset and ripped white trousers that she paired with white stilettoes.

The outfit is a perfect example of a casual-chic ensemble that requires minimum effort but is sure to make a statement. It is the perfect excuse to ditch your LBDs for a dinner party and opt to experiment with an all-white power look this summer.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Deepika accessorised the look with a pair of statement golden earrings from Misho that she wore earlier with her bright orange David Koma dress for the promotions of Gehraiyaan. Her makeup comprised her signature bold kohl-rimmed smokey eyes in a nude palette. The metallic bronze eyelids added just the right hint of sparkle to the monotone outfit.

