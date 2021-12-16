scorecardresearch
Thursday, December 16, 2021
Deepika Padukone’s latest look reminds us of her iconic Cannes 2018 gown

Out of her many outstanding looks, one that is etched forever in her sartorial history, is her Cannes 2018 look in a hot pink Ashi Studio couture gown

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
December 16, 2021 3:50:38 pm
deepika padukone, shaleena nathaniDeepika Padukone in a Michael Cinco gown at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia. (Photo: Deepika Padukone/Instagram)

A red carpet favourite, Deepika Padukone and her ensembles have long made headlines.

Along with her long-time stylist Shaleena Nathani, Deepika has wowed us with some magical looks, wherein she simply knows which boxes to tick for her airport looks, red carpets, advertisements, and movie promotions.

Out of her many outstanding looks, one that is etched forever in her sartorial history, is her Cannes 2018 look in a hot pink Ashi Studio couture gown which broke the internet.

 

The statement shoulders, the ruffled tulle and the tiers all made the gown one of the most popular Google searches during the time.

Now, at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia, the Piku actor’s outfit seems like a throwback to that memorable moment on the Cannes red carpet.

 

Clad in a Michael Cinco off-the-shoulder vibrant coral gown with statement ruffles and tiers, she simply stole the show. Deepika completed the look with dainty Chopard earrings, soft makeup and hair that let the dress take the centerstage.

At the film festival, she was accompanied by husband Ranveer Singh who opted for ‘flamboyant’ of his own genre in an all-over monogram Gucci suit and a red scarf around the neck.

