Deepika Padukone’s birthday bash: Black was the chosen colour

Deepika Padukone celebrated her birthday yesterday (January 5). While wishes poured in during the day, the Piku actor threw a bash in the evening which was attended by a chosen few. Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Karan Johar were among those invited, and each made a fashion splash.
Both Ranveer and Deepika were spotted twinning in black. Deepika was seen in a high-neck black top teamed with matching leather pants. The look stood out for the way she accessorised it with a silver chain, but it is the smokey eyes which had our attention.
Ranveer, on the other hand, kept it casual in a black sweater and blue jeans, styled with a cap.
They both cut a cake with the media, making for a sweet gesture.
For the party, Alia stole the show in a black top from the label House Of CB. The bralette top was held together by elaborate sleeves giving off the impression of a shrug. Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, the top was teamed with matching pants. Her sister Shaheen was spotted in a cute Gucci sweater, while Ranbir looked really sharp in a crisp white shirt teamed with blue denim.
Ananya Panday looked pretty in a white off-shoulder corset-like top teamed with matching pants.
Goes without saying that all of them were wearing masks. Who do you think looked the best?
