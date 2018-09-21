Follow Us:
Friday, September 21, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy Sponsored

Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy

Deepika Padukone turns heads in the airport by keeping it casual

Deepika Padukone managed to turn our heads with a pair of denim palazzo pants, a white razor black top and printed zipper-down bomber jacket. A pair of golden sunglasses and white sneakers completed her casual look.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 21, 2018 5:18:29 pm
Deepika Padukone, Deepika Padukone airport, The dimple queen gave us major fashion goals in this casual dressing. (Source: Varinder Chawla)
Related News

Time and again, we have seen Bollywood celebrities giving us sartorial lessons in travel styles. And from what the trend looks like, it favours the idea of travelling light and donning casual clothes while going on a vacation. To learn how to wear a casual look with a dash of oomph, who better than Deepika Padukone to tell us why style should take a backseat when it comes to comfort. Recently, we spotted the Padmavaat actor in an uber-chic avatar when she walked out of the airport.

She caught our attention with a pair of denim palazzo pants, a white razor black top, and a printed zipper-down bomber jacket. A pair of golden sunglasses and white sneakers rounded off her look.

Check some of the pictures here.

Deepika Padukone, Deepika Padukone airport, Deepika Padukone was spotted at Mumbai Airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Deepika Padukone, Deepika Padukone airport, Deepika Padukone kept her fashion choice on point. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Deepika Padukone, Deepika Padukone airport, Deepika Padukone wore casuals at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Previously, we spotted Padukone dressed in a pair of black joggers teamed with a matching camisole. She layered the look with a light blue denim jacket and white sneakers. A statement black handbag and matching sunnies were accessorized with her outfit.

Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, Deepika Padukone latest photos, Sonam Kapoor latest photos, Deepika Padukone updates, Sonam Kapoor updates, Deepika Padukone fashion, Sonam Kapoor fashion, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news Deepika Padukone in a black outfit and denim jacket. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

While Deepika chose a no-nonsense denim jacket, our official fashionista of the B-Town, Sonam Kapoor, put on her experimental hat – and left us a little confused. She picked a black dress that was teamed with a dual-toned denim jacket. It was the detailing on the jacket that left us puzzled – a collar, two flap pockets, and buttons. We are yet to figure out if it’s a jacket within a jacket or a jacket for two. Square sunglasses and a black Birkin bag rounded off her look.

ALSO READ| Kareena Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Karisma Kapoor show us how to keep the denim game strong this season

Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, Deepika Padukone latest photos, sonam kapoor photos, sonam kapoor pictures, deepika padukone photos, deepika padukone pictures, Sonam Kapoor latest photos, Deepika Padukone updates, Sonam Kapoor updates, Deepika Padukone fashion, Sonam Kapoor fashion, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news Sonam Kapoor in a dual-toned denim jacket. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Which is your favourite look? Let us know in the comments below.

Must Watch

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
How A Disability Rights Activist, Is Making Art More Accessible
Watch Now
How A Disability Rights Activist, Is Making Art More Accessible
Buzzing Now
Advertisement