Deepika Padukone looks elegant in this ivory Sabyasachi saree; see pics

Deepika Padukone in a Sabyasachi sari. (Source: shaleenanathani/Instagram)

When it comes to looking traditional, Deepika Padukone rarely fails to enchant us. Yet again, the Bajirao Mastani actor grabbed all our attention when she stepped out clad in an ivory saree by Sabyasachi and it’s a complete winner. Padukone donned the sari while attending the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2018 along with Ranveer Singh.

Curated by celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani, she teamed the floral printed sari with a matching sleeveless blouse. We absolutely love the statement golden necklace, also from Sabyasachi that added a lot of elegance to her look. For the make-up, artist Sandhya Sekhar opted for a nude palette with well-defined eyes while hairstylist Gabriel Georgiou styled her in a neat updo.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh looked like a true gentleman in a checkered suit from NM Design Studio. The outfit was teamed with a white shirt and a printed tie. Stylist Nitasha Gaurav accessorised his outfit with brown shoes and a statement watch.

Prior to this, we spotted the Piku star sashaying down the airport in style. The actor, who is mostly seen opting for casual trousers and tops or flared jeans and jackets while in transit, decided to wear something completely different this time. She picked a monotone dress from Rajesh Pratap Singh’s latest collection.

The shirt-style, long dress featured a ruffled front and a knot around her waist. We must say that the dress is lovely and Padukone managed to pull it off effortlessly. Shaleena Nathani, who curated the look styled it with a pair of black strappy flats, a matching sling bag and a stack of bracelets. Minimal make-up and hair styled in a neat bun rounded off her look well.

