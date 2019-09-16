Deepika Padukone disappoints in this all-white ensemble; see pics

Deepika Padukone has often spoken about her battle with depression and also started the ‘Live Love Laugh’ foundation to initiate conversations regarding mental health and change the way people perceive it. Recently, the actor, along with her family, was spotted at the launch of a lecture series on depression and mental health and was spotted in an all-white look.

Advertising

The Padmaavat actor was seen in an all-white ensemble consisting of a crisp white shirt with pointed collars that was teamed with matching trousers. The look was accessorised with diamond earrings and rounded out with hair parted neatly at the side and bright red lips that added a pop of colour to the look.

While we are all for an all-white look, and there is no one better than Padukone to pull it off, the look could have been better. The actor looks lovely but maybe a neater bun and diamond studs would have been better.

ALSO READ | Deepika Padukone oozes elegance in rose gold sari as she visits Lalbaugcha Raja

Advertising

Her parents, Prakash and Ujjala Padukone were also spotted at the event, and they looked lovely as they smiled for the shutterbugs together. Her mother looked elegant in a pastel sari, while the former badminton player kept it formal in a light blue shirt and navy blue trousers.

The Piku actor’s sister too was spotted looking pretty in a black and gold ethnic attire. The look was simple and rounded out with gold earrings and minimal makeup.

What do you think of the actor’s latest look?