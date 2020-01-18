Deepika Padukone is a vision in white as she steps out in a Sabyasachi sari

Do you remember the picturesque wedding picture of Ranveer Singh and her at Lake Como? (Designed by Rajan Sharma) Do you remember the picturesque wedding picture of Ranveer Singh and her at Lake Como? (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

There’s no doubt, Deepika Padukone loves wearing Sabyasachi. Don’t you remember the picturesque wedding picture of Ranveer Singh and her at Lake Como? After promoting her latest release Chhapaak in a Sabyasachi ensemble, she was seen in a white sheer sari from the same designer.

Last night, at Javed Akhtar’s birthday bash, the Padmaavat actor was a vision in white. Decked up in an elegant pearl white sari, she went for her signature side-bun. Stylist Shaleena Nathani paired the sari with a silver shimmery blouse and accessorised it with a pair of bangles and earrings.

At Javed Akhtar's birthday bash, the Padmaavat actor was a vision in white. (Source: APH Images)

Decked up in an elegant pearl white sari, she went for her signature side bun. (Source: APH Images)

Stylist Shaleena Nathani paired the sari with a silver shimmery blouse. (Source: APH Images)

There is no about it that Deepika Padukone is an admirer of Sabyasachi's creations. (Source: APH Images)

The actor’s promotional looks have been quite a mixed bag but she rarely goes wrong with ethnic outfits. She was spotted displaying her love for sequins at the screening of her film in a midnight-hued blue sequin sari from Sabyasachi. The look was rounded out with smokey eyes.

Deepika Padukone at the screening of her film. (Source: APH Image)

She chose a Sabyasachi sari for the event. (Source: APH Image)

Prior to this, she was spotted in a long sequinned kurta by Sabyasachi, which was teamed with a matching churidar and dupatta. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, the look was completed with hair tied in a neat bun, smokey eyes and accessorised with statement earrings.

Even though there has been an overload of sequins this year, we think Padukone managed to pull off the look rather well.

