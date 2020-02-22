Deepika Padukone, Kiara Advani and more: Best airport looks of the week (Feb 16-Feb 22)

Here is what the B-town actors wore to the airport this week. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Here is what the B-town actors wore to the airport this week. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Trust these Bollywood divas to nail every look of theirs. From red carpet appearances to airport fashion, their sartorial choices are almost always sure-footed. This week, too, these celebrities were spotted at the airport, trotting in and out in their finest looks and serving us enough reasons to update our wardrobe. From traditional to western wear, we got a glimpse of an eclectic choice that did not disappoint. From Deepika Padukone to Kiara Advani and Priyanka Chopra, here are some of our favourite airport looks of the week.

Check out the pictures here.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday looks stunning in this white kurti set. The outfit is a respite from her usual casual looks, nevertheless, she equally pulls off ethnic with ease. Sans makeup, the actor chose beige flats and a pair of chandbaalis.

Deepika Padukone

We love the denim-on-denim look! (Photo: Varinder Chawla) We love the denim-on-denim look! (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

We love the denim-on-denim look on the actor. She was spotted at the airport last week in a Levis T-shirt teamed with a cropped denim jacket in light blue along with a pair of dark denim and white sneakers.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani was spotted at the airport this week. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Kiara Advani was spotted at the airport this week. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Looking good in yellow, Advani paired her kurti set in cutesy floral prints with embellished juttis and a Christian Dior tote. She also opted for reflective aviators while her hair was left open.

Hrithik Roshan

The actor manages to look dapper even while travelling. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) The actor manages to look dapper even while travelling. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Always looking dapper, the actor was spotted at the airport this week donning a checkered shirt with a pair of white chinos and sport shoes. He completed his look with a green cargo jacket and a pair of sunglasses.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The mother-son duo look good together! (Photo: Varinder Chawla) The mother-son duo look good together! (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Kareena Kapoor Khan donned a white camisole with blue straight-cut denim paired with a denim jacket in quirky patchwork. Keeping it cool with aviators and a mauve lip, she tied her look with suede grey pumps.

Priyanka Chopra

Chopra keeps it fuzzy in a warm white sweater. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Chopra keeps it fuzzy in a warm white sweater. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Keeping it warm yet stylish, Chopra went for white fuzzy knitwear with a floral peace sign on it. This was paired with a loose pair of denims and pointed boots in cool grey. The actor was sans makeup with her hair left open.

Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan aces the print-on-print ensemble. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Varun Dhawan aces the print-on-print ensemble. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

A risque ensemble but Dhawan carries it effortlessly. The print-on-print look surely turned heads with a pretty Hawaiian shirt and printed pants in cream. The look was pulled together white chunky sneakers, a cap and sunglasses.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd