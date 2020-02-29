Deepika Padukone, Vaani Kapoor and more: Best airport looks of the week (Feb 23-29)

From Deepika Padukone and Kiara Advani to Vaani Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, see who kept their best fashion foot forward. (Photos: Varinder Chawla; designed by Gargi Singh) From Deepika Padukone and Kiara Advani to Vaani Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, see who kept their best fashion foot forward. (Photos: Varinder Chawla; designed by Gargi Singh)

Bollywood celebrities have long been trendsetters, especially when it comes to fashion. So it is only natural that we often take a cue from them when it comes to airport outfits, so as to travel in comfort and style. This week, we once again spotted B-Town celebs moving in and out of the airport in an eclectic mix of colours and silhouettes — giving us major fashion goals. From Saif Ali Khan to Deepika Padukone and Kiara Advani here are some of the best airport looks of the week. Pick your favourite.

Deepika Padukone

The actor surely loves her denim jackets. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) The actor surely loves her denim jackets. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Sometimes chic but mostly uber cool, the Tamasha actor was seen in an oversized denim jacket teamed with a plain white shirt and black cycling shorts. With her hair tied at the back, she completed the casual look with a pair of sunglasses and white sneakers.

Vaani Kapoor

Vaani kapoor kept is stylish, as always. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Vaani kapoor kept is stylish, as always. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Vaani Kapoor kept it stylish yet comfortable in a baby pink shirt with lantern sleeves. The shirt was teamed with fitted jeggings and knee-high boots. With a pop of pink on her cheeks and a hint of gloss on her lips, she kept her hair open to complete the look.

Parineeti Chopra

The actor aces the semi-formal look effortlessly. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) The actor aces the semi-formal look effortlessly. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The Shuddh Desi Romance actor was seen acing the semi-formal look in a grey plaid pantsuit paired with a black T-shirt and white sneakers. She completed her airport look with a black tote and a pair of oversized sunglasses.

Twinkle Khanna

We like how the actor kept it warm and fuzzy. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) We like how the actor kept it warm and fuzzy. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Twinkle Khanna was recently spotted at the airport keeping it warm in a cream coloured furry jacket. She styled the jacket with a green oversize-top, and a muffler. The look was completed with latex jeggings and white sneakers.

Kiara Advani

The actor keeps it boho-chic. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) The actor keeps it boho-chic. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Keeping it chilled out in an all-white ensemble, the actor’s look can best be described as fuss-free yet super chic. She paired a grey crop top with a white tie-up shirt and matching culottes. The look was pulled together with Kolhapuri chappals and circular framed sunglasses.

Vicky Kaushal

We love the chunky pair of sneakers. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) We love the chunky pair of sneakers. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Vicky Kaushal keeps it cool in a graphic T-shirt styled with a pair of jeans and chunky. We like the new clean-shaven look, which was completed with a cap.

Saif Ali Khan

The actor keeps it simple this week. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) The actor keeps it simple this week. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Spotted frequently at the airport, the Tanhaji actor keeps it simple in a jeans and T-shirt combo paired with the usual white sneakers and glasses.

Whose look do you like the most?

