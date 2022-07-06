Deepika Padukone stuns in traditional attire at an event in California; see pics

Deepika Padukone‘s fashion sense is so sound that she can ace a range of outfits. From western wear to traditional Indian clothes, the actor seems to have a diverse range of clothes in her wardrobe, which she keeps wearing from time-to-time, thereby setting fashion goals.

Padukone is also a globetrotter, and she was recently serving looks at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year. Currently stationed in California, US, her global domination continues.

The Padmaavat actor was spotted in a traditional attire: a gorgeous pink and gold embroidered suit with polka dots all over; matching pink dupatta with a golden border and embroidered patches; a pair of chandbalis; and a pair of stunning pointy-toe stilettos.

Padukone wore her hair in a messy bun and smiled for the camera, as she walked the streets of San Jose, California and attended a Konkani Association of California (KAOCA) event with husband Ranveer Singh.

“A people without the knowledge of their past history, origin and culture is like a tree without roots. Thank you #KAOCA and to the people of my community for your love, warmth and blessings… I couldn’t be more proud…” she captioned the Instagram post.

Singh was also spotted attending the event with her, and for the occasion, he was dressed in a beige kurta-pajama set. The Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actor wore a bandhgala jacket as well, along with a pair of dark brown juttis to complete the look.

We love a couple that slays traditional Indian attire together; what about you?

