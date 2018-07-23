Learn from Deepika Padukone on how to rock striped outfits

Deepika Padukone has been seen nailing striped dresses. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra) Deepika Padukone has been seen nailing striped dresses. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra)

Stripes are one of the evergreen fashion trends that work effortlessly. Be it a casual top or a sari, this eye-catching style often manages to add some oomph. Looks like we have a flag bearer now and it is none other than Deepika Padukone. The Padmaavat actor, who has been spotted in various kinds of striped outfits, recently showed up for a dinner date with her friends in Mumbai in a shirtdress from Spanish label Loewe.

The actor in the lovely mixed print dress featuring an asymmetric wing collar and waist-emphasising bow detail looked chic. She kept her make-up simple and styled her outfit with white Nike sneakers and a brown Saint Laurent handbag.

Check out the pictures here.

Deepika Padukone was all smiles as she went out with her friends on Friday evening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Deepika Padukone was all smiles as she went out with her friends on Friday evening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Deepika Padukone was last seen in Padmaavat. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Deepika Padukone was last seen in Padmaavat. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Deepika Padukone addressed paparazzi with her brightest smile on Friday evening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Deepika Padukone addressed paparazzi with her brightest smile on Friday evening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

This is not the first time we have seen the actors rocking stripes. Earlier this year, Padukone was seen in a multi-coloured striped midi dress featuring flared sleeves from Tome NYC, that she styled with Christian Louboutin pumps, Viange earrings and rings from Suhani Parekh.

Which is your favourite look of the two? Let us know in the comments below.

