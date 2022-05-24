Deepika Padukone stuns in yet another black ensemble on the Cannes red carpet

Deepika Padukone, jury member at the 75th Cannes Film Festival, has been serving one viral look after another on and off the iconic red carpet, dressed in Sabyasachi and custom Louis Vuitton outfits.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

From pantsuits to skirts, saris to timeless gowns, Deepika has sported it all this year. And the Louis Vuitton ambassadors’ latest red carpet look only takes the glam quotient higher.

Deepika Padukone at the premiere of the film ‘Decision To Leave’ at Cannes. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) Deepika Padukone at the premiere of the film ‘Decision To Leave’ at Cannes. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Styled by Shaleena Nathani, Deepika wore a custom Louis Vuitton black dress with shimmering tassel embellishments all over, noodle straps, and a plunging neckline. She kept her accessories minimal with just a pair of diamond dangler earrings.

Deepika Padukone opted for bold eyes once again at the Cannes red carpet. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) Deepika Padukone opted for bold eyes once again at the Cannes red carpet. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Since Day 1 at Cannes this year, Deepika has been sporting bold eye makeup, thanks to her makeup artist Sandhya Shekhar.

For this look, she went with bold, smokey eyes and statement brows against a nude palette. Her hair was tied up in a messy-but-chic bun that brought all the attention to the gorgeous neckline of the dress.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!