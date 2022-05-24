Deepika Padukone stuns in yet another black ensemble on the Cannes red carpet

May 24, 2022 2:10:42 pm
Deepika Padukone, jury member at the 75th Cannes Film Festival, has been serving one viral look after another on and off the iconic red carpet, dressed in Sabyasachi and custom Louis Vuitton outfits.
From pantsuits to skirts, saris to timeless gowns, Deepika has sported it all this year. And the Louis Vuitton ambassadors’ latest red carpet look only takes the glam quotient higher.
Styled by Shaleena Nathani, Deepika wore a custom Louis Vuitton black dress with shimmering tassel embellishments all over, noodle straps, and a plunging neckline. She kept her accessories minimal with just a pair of diamond dangler earrings.
Since Day 1 at Cannes this year, Deepika has been sporting bold eye makeup, thanks to her makeup artist Sandhya Shekhar.
For this look, she went with bold, smokey eyes and statement brows against a nude palette. Her hair was tied up in a messy-but-chic bun that brought all the attention to the gorgeous neckline of the dress.
