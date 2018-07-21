Deepika Padukone’s striped dress with a trendy tie-detail is chic and comfy

Take a look at Deepika Padukone’s latest style file. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Take a look at Deepika Padukone’s latest style file. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Time and again, we have seen Deepika Padukone acing casual fashion with ease and grace. The Bajirao Mastani actor rarely fails to impress style connoisseurs with her sartorial choices and this time again, we spotted her in Mumbai after a dinner with a friend, looking lovely in a shirt dress.

ALSO READ| Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor: Fashion hits and misses of the week (Jul 15 – Jul 21)

The striped dress had an interesting featuring on it — the tie-detail on the waist that added a trendy touch to her outfit. Keeping her accessories minimal, she teamed her outfit with a pair of white sneakers and a statement watch. For the make-up, she went for a dewy sheen with pink glossy lips and light smokey eyes. Furthermore, she styled her hair in a side-swept tousled manner. We think her overall look is comfortable and high on style quotient.

Deepika Padukone in a shirt dress. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Deepika Padukone in a shirt dress. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Deepika Padukone went for a dewy palette. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Deepika Padukone went for a dewy palette. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Deepika Padukone teamed her outfit with white sneakers. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Deepika Padukone teamed her outfit with white sneakers. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

ALSO READ| Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan and more: Best airport looks of the week (Jul 15 – Jul 21)

Prior to this, the 32-year-old was spotted giving travel style goals while sashaying down the Mumbai airport in a white camisole paired with baggy jeans. Isn’t her get-up easy and stylish all at the same time? To add the oomph factor, Padukone donned a pair of classy black shades and gold baubles. The actor rounded out her look with minimal make-up and hair coiffed into a messy bun.

She was seen nailing monochrome fashion in a white bodysuit tee teamed with a pair of stylish black pants. Nude make-up, round sunglasses and black Nike sneakers rounded out her look. The only thing that did not work with the outfit was her brown letter bag, but it can be overlooked.

Deepika Padukone in a monochrome look. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Deepika Padukone in a monochrome look. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Would you like to recreate her latest look? Let us know in the comments section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd