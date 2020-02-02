Black is always in vogue. Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja show us why

Who do you think looked better? (Designed by Gargi Singh) Who do you think looked better? (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Black is a colour that has many takers and is the most preferred colour of several celebrities. Recently, both Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Deepika Padukone stepped out wearing black.

The Neerja actor was at the India Art Fair making quite a statement in a black blazer that she paired with a matching skirt. The look was rounded out with a black scarf tied elegantly around the neck giving it a rather classy feel. It was completed with hair parted neatly at the centre, oversized shades and boots.

Padukone too was spotted stepping out in black. She too donned an all-black ensemble and we quite like the bandhgala as it complimented her frame very well. The look was completed with a messy bun, smokey eyes and gold studs.

Padukone has been spotted in black in quite a number of times. Most recently, she was seen in a double-breasted black coat. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, this was teamed with fitted black trousers from Gauchere and black overcoat from Prada. The look was completed with black pumps from Christian Louboutin. W really liked the winged eyeliner, the neat hair bun and the dainty diamond jewellery.

