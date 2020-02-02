Follow Us:
Sunday, February 02, 2020
Budget 2020

Black is always in vogue. Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja show us why

Recently, both Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Deepika Padukone stepped out wearing black. Click here to check the pictures.

New Delhi | Published: February 2, 2020 4:15:38 pm
sonam kapoor, india art fair, sonam kapoor photos, deepika padukone, Crystal Award, deepika padukone, Crystal Award deepika padukone, deepika padukone world economic forum, deepika padukone alex perry, deepika padukone photos, indian express, indian express news Who do you think looked better? (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Black is a colour that has many takers and is the most preferred colour of several celebrities. Recently, both Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Deepika Padukone stepped out wearing black.

The Neerja actor was at the India Art Fair making quite a statement in a black blazer that she paired with a matching skirt. The look was rounded out with a black scarf tied elegantly around the neck giving it a rather classy feel. It was completed with hair parted neatly at the centre, oversized shades and boots.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja looked pretty in this ensemble. (Source: APH Images)

Padukone too was spotted stepping out in black. She too donned an all-black ensemble and we quite like the bandhgala as it complimented her frame very well. The look was completed with a messy bun, smokey eyes and gold studs.

Deepika Padukone stepped out in an all-black ensemble. (Source: Deepika Padukone/Instagram)

Padukone has been spotted in black in quite a number of times. Most recently, she was seen in a double-breasted black coat. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, this was teamed with fitted black trousers from Gauchere and black overcoat from Prada. The look was completed with black pumps from Christian Louboutin. W really liked the winged eyeliner, the neat hair bun and the dainty diamond jewellery.

Take a look at the all-black look here.

Who do you think looked better?

