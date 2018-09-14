Follow Us:
Friday, September 14, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy
While Deepika kept her denim look simple, we are really confused about what Sonam Kapoor wore

Deepika went with a classic denim look. But we are yet to figure out if Sonam Kapoor's denim jacket is a jacket within a jacket or a jacket for two.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 14, 2018 11:33:10 am
Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, Deepika Padukone latest photos, Sonam Kapoor latest photos, Deepika Padukone updates, Sonam Kapoor updates, Deepika Padukone fashion, Sonam Kapoor fashion, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news While Deepika Padukone impressed us with her latest sartorial choice, Sonam Kapoor failed to hit the mark. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/Indian Express)
Time and again, we have seen Bollywood celebrities giving us a lesson in ways to don a denim jacket. Right from Shraddha Kapoor’s fringe jacket and mini skirt combo to Alia Bhatt’s ruffled denim jacket, the actors have delivered a lot of style inspiration for fashion enthusiasts.

Recently, we spotted Deepika Padukone dressed in a pair of black joggers teamed with a matching camisole. She further layered it with a light blue, folded sleeves denim jacket and white sneakers. A statement black handbag and matching sunnies were accessorized with her outfit.

Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, Deepika Padukone latest photos, Sonam Kapoor latest photos, Deepika Padukone updates, Sonam Kapoor updates, Deepika Padukone fashion, Sonam Kapoor fashion, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news Deepika Padukone in a black outfit and denim jacket. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

While Deepika chose a no-nonsense denim jacket, our official fashionista of the B-Town, Sonam Kapoor, put on her experimental hat – and left us a little confused. She picked a black dress that was teamed with a dual-toned denim jacket. It was the detailing on the jacket that left us puzzled – a collar, two flap pockets, and buttons. We are yet to figure out if it’s a jacket within a jacket or a jacket for two. Square sunglasses and a black Birkin bag rounded off her look.

Speaking of denim jacket variations, previously we have seen Alia Bhatt donning a semi-denim jacket from Madison on Peddarm which she teamed with a printed white top. She combined it with a pair of ripped jeans and white sneakers. Minimal make-up and tousled hairdo completed her look.

Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, Deepika Padukone latest photos, Sonam Kapoor latest photos, Deepika Padukone updates, Sonam Kapoor updates, Deepika Padukone fashion, Sonam Kapoor fashion, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news Alia Bhatt acing the denim-on-denim trend. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

What do you think about Padukone and Kapoor’s latest style file? Let us know in the comments section below.

